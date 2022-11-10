Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ex-House speaker Paul Ryan blames ‘Trump hangover’ for GOP’s ‘red wave’ midterms failure

Ryan says the GOP will ‘have to do a lot of soul searching and head scratching’ to determine why a predicted ‘red wave’ never materialised

Andrew Feinberg
Thursday 10 November 2022 17:32
Comments
Morning Joe celebrates the end of Trump: ‘This is Ron DeSantis’s party’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has joined in on GOP criticism of Donald Trump after the party’s predicted midterms “red wave” turned out to be anything but.

Mr Ryan, the last Republican to serve as speaker of the House, reacted to Tuesday’s election results by calling for his party to nominate anyone other than Mr Trump when it comes time to pick a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

In an interview with Wisconsin television station WISN, Mr Ryan said the former president’s continued presence on the political scene could be why Republicans underperformed in the midterms.

"I think Trump's kind of a drag on our ticket. I think Donald Trump gives us problems, politically. We lost the House, the Senate and the White House in two years when Trump was on the ballot, or in office," Mr Ryan said.

"I think we just have some Trump hangover. I think he's a drag on our office, on our races."

Recommended

The former congressman said he assumes Mr Trump will run for president once more in the 2024 election but he predicted Mr Trump won’t appear on a general election ballot.

"I mean, I assume he's going to announce, but I honestly don't think he'll get the nomination at the end of the day ... we want to win the White House and we know with Trump we're so much more likely to lose,” he said, pointing to the different results for candidates who were closely aligned with Mr Trump versus those GOP candidates who were not seen as the ex-president’s allies.

"It's really clear to me and the evidence is pretty stark that if we have a nominee not named Trump, we're so much more likely to win the White House than if our candidate's named Trump," he continued, adding later that the GOP has to offer the US “a really clear and compelling choice as to how our party is ripe and ready to solve big problems confronting the country”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in