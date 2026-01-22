Mike Johnson gets irritated when asked about Trump’s mix up of Iceland and Greenland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House Speaker Mike Johnson pushed back when asked about President Donald Trump’s slurring of words and seemingly mixing up Greenland with Iceland during his speech at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

The Independent spoke to Johnson ahead of votes ahead of votes on Thursday morning, to which Johnson questioned why this was asked.

“Is this a serious question? This president sleeps about three hours a night,” Johnson said. “He outwears Everybody in this building by a factor of two or three. He's gotten more done in the first year of his presidency than anybody in history. I cannot even believe you asked me that question.”

The president spoke at the World Economic Forum on Thursday where he railed against U.S. allies and NATO, though he said he would not use military force to take Greenland.

During that speech, he also seemed to confuse Greenland, an autonomous territory which is governed by the kingdom of Denmark, with Iceland, the nordic European nation.

“Our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland, so Iceland has already cost us a lot of money,” he said of Greenland. Later, he tried to say the people of Greenland supported him.

Multiple photos have shown Trump’s hands with heavy makeup on them. ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Until the last few days, when I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They called me ‘Daddy’,” Trump said in during the conference in Davos.

The president has also shown visible signs of physical decline. During a press conference earlier this week in the White House briefing room, his voice sounded increasingly hoarse and his words were slurred.

In addition, multiple photos have shown bruises on Trump’s hands or heavy makeup on his hands.

Trump, who became the oldest man to assume the presidency in 2017 and then again in 2025, will turn 80 in June.