Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell has fulfilled his promise of shaving off his mustache and infiltrating the Democratic National Convention – where he was seen getting into a spat with a 12-year-old influencer.

The MyPillow CEO, who attended the Republican National Convention last month, had previously announced in a video on X his plans to go “incognito” at the Democratic party’s event by donning a disguise so inconspicuous that “you won’t recognise me.”

On Wednesday, it became apparent that Lindell had pulled off his cunning plan with a newly clean-shaven Lindell seen at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, sporting a panama hat and a pair of sunglasses.

But, despite his distinct lack of upper lip hair, Lindell failed to manage to slip under the radar.

Footage from the event shows the former Trump advisor having a series of spats with other attendees.

In one video, Lindell is seen spouting a number of baseless claims including a false claim that hundreds of thousands of votes were missing in Georgia during the 2020 election.

Mustache-less Mike Lindell is mocked by 12-year-old influencer Knowa ( X )

“257,000 votes – this happened last week, a judge ruled in Georgia – that are missing from the 2020 election,” he said.

There is no evidence for this, with the closest news headline being an Associated Press fact check which actually debunks that claim.

When asked for his source, Lindell replied: “Trust me bro.”

It was at this moment that the 67-year-old businessman met his match: 12-year-old Democratic influencer Knowa.

“So your source is, ‘trust me, bro’?” the young content creator quipped in a video posted to his 43,000 X followers.

“No,” Lindell fiercely retorted. “It’s in your papers in Georgia. You need to read your news.”

Knowa in a selfie with Don Lemon ( Knowa/X )

“You’re full of c**p,” Knowa concluded as he walked away from the heated confrontation.

Knowa has quickly become a crowd favorite at the DNC, and has been spotted mingling with big names including Don Lemon and Stacy Abrams. His Instagram also features him in photos with Harris.

In a video shared by Lindell on X from the DNC, he exclaims “wow” as he sits in a barbers chair in awe at his new look.

The election denier then explains he is attending the DNC to promote his own event, which he says features several Chicago Democrats who have switched allegiance to back Trump. “We’re gonna interview, we’re gonna find people,” he says.

Mike Lindell has been an ardent Trump supporter since meeting him prior to his first term in 2016 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Lindell founded MyPillow before becoming a staunch Trump ally and peddler of baseless conspiracies.

He once promoted the cardiotoxic substance oleandrin as an effective treatment for Covid-19 in the summer of 2020.

Months later, Lindell continued to falsely claim that the 2020 election was “rigged” and played a significant role in financing unsuccessful attempts to overturn the result.

He later falsely claimed that members of the anti-fascist group Antifa were behind the January 6 Capitol riot, dressed in disguise as Trump’s cronies.

In February, Lindell was ordered to pay $5m – not including interest – to a man who in 2021 accepted his “Prove Mike Wrong” challenge by proving that Lindell’s so-called evidence showed no widespread voter manipulation in the 2020 election.