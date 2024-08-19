Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says he is shaving his mustache and going “incognito” to infiltrate the Democratic National Convention.

The DNC kicks off in Chicago on Monday, with 50,000 people expected to descend on the city.

Lindell, the MyPillow founder and Trump supporter, was filmed saying: “I’m going incognito, I’m going to be shaving my mustache everybody, I’ve only done that one time in my life…you won’t recognise me”.

But his plan to go undercover at the DNC was mocked on social media platform X.

One person said: “He does seem weird enough to think that shaving his mustache would actually be a disguise.”

Another wrote: “Why? 50 percent of the people there wouldn’t know who he was. The other half won’t care”.

In a clip posted on his X social media page a few days earlier, Lindell said he planned to “go as far as [he] can” into the DNC, but quickly conceded “but I probably won’t be going in there”.

He said: “We’re going right into the storm, we’re gonna be live from Trump Hotel. We’re gonna be out in the streets. I’m gonna go as far as I can into the Democrat Convention…we might have a couple of passes, we’re waiting to hear from them that we can get inside but I probably won’t be going in there everybody, but I do want to be in the street…”

Lindell is currently embroiled in a long-running civil lawsuit where he has been ordered to pay $5 million in award money he offered in an election fraud evidence competition.

The avid Trump supporter launched the “Prove Mike Wrong” challenge in 2021 and promised to pay the huge prize to anyone who could prove alleged evidence of 2020 election fraud false.

Mike Lindell plans to infiltrate the DNC by shaving his mustache, he said ( AP )

Computer forensics expert Robert Zeidman did, but Lindell refused to pay and tried to renege on his offer.

A private arbitration panel in April 2023 ruled that Lindell must pay Zeidman, which the businessman then tried to challenge. A district judge has ruled that the panel’s decision stood.

Meanwhile, inside the DNC, delegates will witness Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz be symbolically nominated to be the party’s candidates in the 2024 presidential race to take on Trump and his running mate JD Vance. They have already been officially nominated in a virtual roll call in order the meet state ballot deadlines.

This week’s four-day convention will build towards Harris’s speech on Thursday evening, with Biden, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Adam Kinzinger all due to address the event before then.

Security has meanwhile been ramped up as activists arrive to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.