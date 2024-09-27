Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Mike Lindell, the controversial founder of MyPillow and vocal ally to Donald Trump, is claiming ignorance over the neo-Nazi symbolism in his pillow prices.

Lindell’s pillow company, which he founded in 2009, is currently offering customers the “Standard Classic MyPillow” for $14.88 reduced from $49.98.

But the discount has got critics pointing out a popular neo-Nazi symbol lurking behind the price.

The numbers 14 and 88 are two popular white supremacist numeric symbols, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The first is a nod to the “14 words” slogan, “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children,” coined by David Lane – a member of the white supremacist terrorist group known as The Order.

Meanwhile, 88 is a common code meaning “Heil Hitler”, because H is the eighth letter in the alphabet.

Lindell addressed the criticism on conservative online talk show FlashPoint this week, claiming he had no knowledge of the symbolism associated with the price of his items.

Mike Lindell speaks at a Minnesota rally featuring Trump and JD Vance on July 27 2024. He has claimed ignorance over the hidden meaning behind his pillow prices ( Getty Images )

Instead, he said he arrived at the number via a discounting tactic used by Walmart.

“When they have a sale on a sale, right? That 88,” he said, according to Forward.

“I get a call from all the media around the country and the world, all the way to The Daily Mail, saying, what are you, a Nazi?”

The conspiracy theorist also told the New York Post: “I have no idea what this is all about.”

The pillows were still available for the contentious price as of Friday morning. An advertisement posted to X from MyPillow’s official account promotes the discount as a “limited time offer”

MyPillow’s official X account told potential buyers the discounted price is a ‘limited time offer’ ( @MyPillowUSA/X )

The Independent has contacted Lindell for comment.

Lindell founded his pillow company in 2009, and over the years has become an avid Trump fan. He is widely known for peddling the baseless conspiracy theory that hundreds of thousands of votes went missing in Georgia during the 2020 election.

This latest controversy comes weeks after DHL filed a lawsuit against MyPillow, accusing Lindell of owing the courier company nearly $800,000 in unpaid bills.