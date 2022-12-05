Milo Yiannopoulos fired from Kanye campaign

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Milo Yiannopoulos was reportedly fired from Kanye West’s 2024 presidential campaign in the wake of the rapper’s calamitous Infowars appearance during which he said he “liked” Adolf Hitler.

The right-wing personality claimed that he left the informal campaign by mutual agreement, but The Daily Beast reported he was axed by the rapper, who is now known as “Ye.”

“Ye and I have come to the mutual conclusion that I should step away from his political team,” Mr Yiannopoulos told the outlet. “I will continue to pray for Ye and all his endeavours.”

Mr West was widely condemned for his latest antisemitic comments during the shocking interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

It came on the heels of a dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump, to which the rapper brought Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, who is also now an adviser.

Mr Fuentes appeared with Mr West on the Infowars broadcast last week, while Mr Yiannopoulos was noticeably absent.

Following the Mar-a-Lago dinner, during which Mr West reportedly asked the one-term president to become his running mate in 2024, tensions between Mr Fuentes and Mr Yiannopoulos became public.

Mr Yiannopoulos claimed that the interview had been a set-up to make life for Mr Trump “miserable” and cause a controversy he would be unable to handle, according to NBC News. Mr Fuentes then came out and said he “loved” Donald Trump on Telegram and denied that the dinner had been an attempt to politically wound him.

Mr Yiannopoulos told The Daily Beast that he had not been fired for making a move against Mr Fuentes.

“Any suggestion that I tried to get anyone fired is false—especially not people I brought in myself, who owe me their gratitude, loyalty, and respect,” he told the outlet.

Mr West, who has been dumped by the likes of Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments, repeatedly praised the Nazi leader during his appearance on the show on Thursday morning.

Despite efforts by Mr Jones to say he did not believe Mr West was a Nazi, the hip-hop star cut him off and insisted he was a fan of the man who oversaw the murder of millions of Jews.

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised,” Mr Jones told Mr West, who was bizarrely wearing a black hood over his face in the studio.

Mr West, who was seemingly not prepared to accept the attempt by Mr Jones to denounce Nazism, replied: “Well, I see good things about Hitler also.”

He continued: “The Jews...I love everyone, and the Jewish people are not going to tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography’, but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I am done with that. I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Mr Jones went on to tell the rapper that he had a “Hitler fetish” and as the show cut to a commercial break, Me Jones told him that he did not like Nazis or Hitler, to which Mr West shockingly replied, “I like Hitler.”