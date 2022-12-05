Jump to content

Kanye West calls Twitter chief Elon Musk a ‘half-Chinese’ clone engineered ‘like Obama’

Musk says he is taking West’s comment as a ‘compliment’

Shweta Sharma
Monday 05 December 2022 14:58
Comments
‘I like Hitler’: Kanye West praises Nazi during Alex Jones interview

Kanye West resurfaced on Instagram, saying that Elon Musk could be a “half-Chinese”, genetically engineered clone after the rapper was suspended from Twitter for antisemitic posts.

Mr West, who has formally changed his name to Ye, said in an Instagram post: “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese?”

“Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon,” Mr West said.

The rapper compared Mr Musk to Barack Obama, referring to the bizarre conspiracy theory that the former US president was a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.

“I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck..Well let’s not forget about Obama,” he said.

“I’m sorry for using curse words in church but I don’t have another word for Obama yet. YE24 Let’s Unify and find out LUAFO.”

Mr Musk responded on Twitter saying that he will take Mr West’s comment as a compliment.

Mr West shared the screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram and said: “It was meant as a compliment my friend.”

Mr Musk suspended West’s Twitter account — just two months after reinstating it — for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.

The antisemitic rapper posted the Nazi symbol on Thursday night, just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones on his radio show.

On Sunday, the tech billionaire said he wanted to “punch” Mr West after his offensive tweet. He made the remarks in a live Q&A on Twitter Spaces about the “Twitter files”.

“I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence. That’s not cool,” Mr Musk said, responding to a question on how he was going to balance the level of freedom of expression on Twitter.

Mr West, who has been dumped by the likes of Adidas, GAP, and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments, admitted “I like Hitler” during his appearance on the show of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday.

