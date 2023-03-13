Mitch McConnell discharged from hospital six days after hotel fall

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

US Senator Mitch McConnell has been discharged from hospital six days after he fell at a private dinner at a Washington DC hotel and suffered a concussion.

The Republican lawmaker went home on Monday after receiving treatment for the concussion and a “minor rob fracture” in the fall last week, according to his office.

Following his discharge, Mr McConnell will receive more treatment at an inpatient rehabilitation facility.

“At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home,” his communications director David Popp said in a statement.

“Over the course of treatment this weekend, the Leader’s medical team discovered that he also suffered a minor rib fracture on Wednesday, for which he is also being treated.”

The 81-year-old senate minority leader tripped and fell while at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in the US capital, a property which used to be owned by Donald Trump.

“The Leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received,” Mr Popp’s statement added.

The Kentucky lawmaker suffered a fractured shoulder in a fall at home in 2019.

Mr McConnell is not the only US Senator who has recently been hospitalised.

Senator John Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, checked himself into Walter Reed to be treated for clinical depression, while Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California, was in treated in a hospital for shingles.