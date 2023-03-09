Chuck Schumer offers prayers to Mitch McConnell after hospitalisation

Chuck Schumer has offered Mitch McConnell his well-wishes after the Senate Minority Leader was hospitalised with concussion after a fall at a hotel.

The Kentucky senator was attending a private dinner in Washington on Wednesday, 8 March, when he tripped and fell, his spokesperson said.

"I called the leader this morning and spoke briefly with his staff to extend my prayers and well-wishes. My thoughts are also with Leader McConnell's family and his team," the Senate Majority Leader said on the Senate floor on Thursday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.