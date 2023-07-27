Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After Senator Mitch McConnell’s perplexing and sudden moment of silence during a press conference on Wednesday, people are calling on government officials, once again, to enact term limits.

For years, Americans have called on members of Congress to set term limits to their careers as most representatives and senators are well above the age of the average American.

Often, when people in positions of power show signs of aging, people online will question their ability to serve the public, though many of the criticisms are cloaked in ageism.

But the debate remains if members of Congress should have limits to their terms the same way the president does.

Mr McConnell’s inexplicable silence while addressing reporters on 26 July was another reminder that at 81 years old, the GOP senator has served in the US Senate for 38 years – and there are many like him.

“Mitch McConnell freezing at a press conference should be the start of term limit and age limit talks for members of Congress,” Tim Young wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another user said: “Politics should not be a career. Even MPs, Senators and MCAs should have a ten-year term limit.”

The health and well-being of other long-serving politicians like Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), 90, and Chuck Grassley (R-IA), 89, have been used to question whether term limits should be set.

Ms Feinstein has served in Congress since being first elected in 1992. Mr Grassley has served since 1980.

Though senators serve for six-year terms and representatives serve for two-year terms, there is no cap on the number of times they can seek re-election. Both chambers of Congress require those seeking election to be a minimum of 30 years old and 25 years old, respectfully.

For decades, term limits have been debated but a conclusion is hardly ever reached. The issue is somewhat of a bipartisan one, though Republicans are often the instigators in bills.

This past year, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced a joint resolution that would limit senators to two six-year terms – all while he was seeking a third term.

The bill has not been debated or voted on yet.

Many believe aging members of Congress are ill-equipped to debate and understand new legislation – especially as it pertains to social media, artificial intelligence and other advanced technology.

During a House committee hearing on TikTok and surveillance in May, several representatives asked questions that generated concern about their basic understanding of social media and technology works.

Reversely, experienced members of Congress have well-established connections and understandings of how the bureaucracy works giving an advantage to their ability to pass legislation and enact change.