US Representative Mo Brooks has tossed former President Donald Trump under the bus, claiming he directed him to reverse the 2020 election and install himself as president.

Mr Brooks' comments come after Mr Trump rescinded his endorsement for the congressman's Senate race.

The admission is one of the most clear and direct accusations made by a former ally of Mr Trump that the one-term president actively sought to undermine US democracy and execute what would have effectively been a coup to retain his position of power.

"President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency," Mr Brooks wrote in his statement. "As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the US Constitution nor the US Code permit what President Trump asks. Period."

He continued, claiming that he told Mr Trump "the truth knowing full well that it might cause President Trump to rescind his endorsement."

"But I took a sworn oath to defend and protect the U.S. Constitution. I honor my oath. That is the way I am. I break my sworn oath for no man," he wrote.

After making the comments, Mr Brooks was asked by NBC News if Mr Trump directly asked for a new election.

“In one of the convos he mentioned having a subsequent election for the presidency,” he responded. Mr Brooks then said that conversation occurred on 1 September 2021.

The scuffle between the two Republicans began on Wednesday, when Mr Trump withdrew his endorsement of Mr Brooks' Senate candidacy. The former president claimed Mr Brooks was not sufficiently supporting his fraudulent claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Mr Trump called Mr Brooks "woke”, pointing to comments the congressman made at a rally in August where he told a crowd to put the 2020 election conspiracy theories "behind you" and to look ahead to future elections.

Mo Brooks (Copyright 2020 Jacquelyn Martin. All rights reserved.)

"When I heard his statement, I said, 'Mo, you just blew the election, and there’s nothing you can do about it,'" Mr Trump said in a statement. "Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate. I don’t think the great people of Alabama will disagree with me."

Mr Brooks claims Mr Trump has allowed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to "manipulate him," and said he wished the former president "wouldn't fall for McConnell's ploys, but, once again, he has."

Mr McConnell is backing Mr Brooks' Senate opponent, Katie Britt.

"I’m still the most conservative candidate in the race. Katie Britt’s campaign is supported and funded by McConnell allies, and she’s still a high taxing, open borders, cheap foreign labor, Chamber of Commerce lobbyist," he said in his statement.