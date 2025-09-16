MTG doubles down on ‘divorce’ from Democrats comments: ‘We couldn’t be further apart from the left’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene has doubled down on her suggestion that a “national divorce” should take place in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The right-wing Georgia Congresswoman said that Republicans now “couldn’t be further apart from the left,” in the aftermath of the fatal incident last week, which Greene claims was celebrated by “millions.”

Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck while hosting a debate event at Utah Valley University. Though the reason behind the actions of suspect Tyler Robinson has not been specified, many have described the incident as “politically motivated.”

Speaking to Newsmax Monday, Greene reiterated comments made online earlier that day in which she claimed that the U.S. is now “too far gone and too far divided.”

"I think that we could go item by item and every single issue, but we couldn't be further apart from the left," Greene told the outlet, when asked about her idea of a “peaceful divorce.”

"And after Charlie Kirk was martyred — and I say martyred because I believe that's what happened to him — I don't think there's anywhere to go from here. And I don't know what that looks like, and I don't know how to do it. But millions of people celebrated Charlie Kirk being assassinated.”

Greene went on to note the aftermath of the assassination attempt of Donald Trump in July 2024, at a presidential campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"We saw this happen after they celebrated President Trump being shot back in July when he was a candidate for president," Greene said. "As a matter of fact, they were angry that the assassin's bullet did not kill him that day. And I don't know how to go forward from here."

In her lengthy social media post, Greene said that there was “nothing left to talk about” with the left, stating: “They hate us.”

open image in gallery The right-wing Georgia Congresswoman (second from right) said that Republicans now ‘couldn’t be further apart from the left,’ in the aftermath of the fatal incident last week in Utah ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) is surrounded by members of the House of Representatives a he speaks during a memorial vigil for conservative leader and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on Monday ( Getty Images )

“They assassinated our nice guy who actually talked to them peacefully debating ideas. Then millions on the left celebrated and made clear they want all of us dead,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Greene has floated a “peaceful national divorce” to describe a theoretical split between conservative and liberal states, according to Newsmax. In 2023, she stated the need “to separate by red states and blue states to shrink the federal government.”

Others within the Trump administration, including Vice President JD Vance, have placed the blame for Kirk’s death on “left-wing extremism" in the U.S.

However, as previously reported by The Independent, 22-year-old Robinson is “not affiliated” with a specific political party, and comes from a Republican family.

