MTG doubles down on ‘divorce’ from Democrats comments: ‘We couldn’t be further apart from the left’
The right-wing Georgia Congresswoman said that Republicans now ‘couldn’t be further apart from the left,’ in the aftermath of the fatal incident last week in Utah
Marjorie Taylor Greene has doubled down on her suggestion that a “national divorce” should take place in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
The right-wing Georgia Congresswoman said that Republicans now “couldn’t be further apart from the left,” in the aftermath of the fatal incident last week, which Greene claims was celebrated by “millions.”
Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck while hosting a debate event at Utah Valley University. Though the reason behind the actions of suspect Tyler Robinson has not been specified, many have described the incident as “politically motivated.”
Speaking to Newsmax Monday, Greene reiterated comments made online earlier that day in which she claimed that the U.S. is now “too far gone and too far divided.”
"I think that we could go item by item and every single issue, but we couldn't be further apart from the left," Greene told the outlet, when asked about her idea of a “peaceful divorce.”
"And after Charlie Kirk was martyred — and I say martyred because I believe that's what happened to him — I don't think there's anywhere to go from here. And I don't know what that looks like, and I don't know how to do it. But millions of people celebrated Charlie Kirk being assassinated.”
Greene went on to note the aftermath of the assassination attempt of Donald Trump in July 2024, at a presidential campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
"We saw this happen after they celebrated President Trump being shot back in July when he was a candidate for president," Greene said. "As a matter of fact, they were angry that the assassin's bullet did not kill him that day. And I don't know how to go forward from here."
In her lengthy social media post, Greene said that there was “nothing left to talk about” with the left, stating: “They hate us.”
“They assassinated our nice guy who actually talked to them peacefully debating ideas. Then millions on the left celebrated and made clear they want all of us dead,” she wrote.
This isn’t the first time Greene has floated a “peaceful national divorce” to describe a theoretical split between conservative and liberal states, according to Newsmax. In 2023, she stated the need “to separate by red states and blue states to shrink the federal government.”
Others within the Trump administration, including Vice President JD Vance, have placed the blame for Kirk’s death on “left-wing extremism" in the U.S.
However, as previously reported by The Independent, 22-year-old Robinson is “not affiliated” with a specific political party, and comes from a Republican family.
