Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Police investigation faults Republican firebrand Nancy Mace over ‘spectacle’ of expletive-filled rant at airport staff: report

Mace claimed the mix-up at the airport put her safety at risk

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Tuesday 09 December 2025 05:27 GMT
Comments
Rep. Nancy Mace shares video footage of her arriving at airport 'with no security'

During an October encounter at the Charleston airport, Rep. Nancy Mace reportedly turned a “minor miscommunication” with security into an expletive-filled “spectacle” that left staff “visibly upset,” according to an airport police investigation report obtained by The Washington Post.

On October 30, the airport security team was expecting to meet Mace after she arrived in a white BMW to escort her, when she instead came in a silver BMW, the report found. Because of the snafu, Mace was briefly left unattended, then was found later angrily criticizing staff at a TSA checkpoint over the incident.

The report found airport staff had a “certain level of responsibility” for what happened, but said Mace’s “continued failure to follow established procedures at the checkpoint” escalated the situation.

The South Carolina rep, who is now running for governor, allegedly berated officers and TSA staff, telling them she was “sick of your s***,” calling them “f***ing idiots,” and accusing them of being “f***ing incompetent,” according to the investigation report. Many airport staff were working without pay at the time, during the government shutdown.

The Republican complained she was not getting special treatment even though she was a “f***ing representative,” the report allegedly found.

Mace clashed with staff at the Charleston airport in October during the government shutdown
Mace clashed with staff at the Charleston airport in October during the government shutdown (AFP via Getty Images)

The report also faulted alleged past issues with Mace at airports, describing the Republican as being “rarely on time and that this is often exacerbated by the fact that their communication is often relayed through multiple staffers, as the Congresswoman appears to have high personnel turnover.”

The Independent has contacted Mace for comment.

Her office told The Washington Post the details of the report were “a full exoneration.”

Mace has insisted police and media outlets have spread an incomplete and incorrect version of what happened at the airport.

Nancy Mace has claimed the media and police have shared inaccurate versions of what happened at the airport, and said she feared for her safety because of the security mix-up at the airport
Nancy Mace has claimed the media and police have shared inaccurate versions of what happened at the airport, and said she feared for her safety because of the security mix-up at the airport (Getty Images)

She also threatened to sue American Airlines, the Charleston Airport, and others over the October incident.

As an Independent analysis found, Mace posted more than 100 times on social media about the incident.

Describing the incident last month, which took place not long after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed, Mace said she was concerned for safety.

“I am not going to be the next person shot and killed in cold blood,” she told reporters. “I take my safety of myself, of my children, of my family, of my employees, very seriously.”

“I absolutely 100% confronted the airport employees who put my safety at risk,” she added. “Did I drop an F bomb? I hope I did. Did I call them incompetent? If I didn't, they absolutely earned it.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in