Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace doesn't have high hopes for the GOP come this year's midterm elections.

During an interview on Newsmax on Wednesday, co-host Sharla McBride asked Mace if she thinks the Republicans will maintain control of the House after the midterms.

“Are you confident Republicans can hold on to the majority come November?” she asked.

Mace didn't mince words.

“Well, no, I’m actually not,” she said. “I feel like we could do a lot more. We don’t have a lot of time to, I believe, implement all of Donald Trump’s agenda. Republican primaries start in March — Texas is one of the earliest states. And I don’t believe we’ve done enough.”

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace told Newsmax that she does not believe her party is doing enough to advance President Donald Trump’s agenda, and as a result may lose the 2026 midterm elections ( AFP via Getty Images )

In addition to typical election pressures and an American public contending not just with affordability issues but also President Donald Trump's military adventurism, the House GOP is hemorrhaging members this year. There are 25 House Republicans — including Mace — who are not running for re-election this year.

Mace will instead run in the South Carolina gubernatorial race.

Another House GOP member, Congressman Doug LaMalfa, died during an emergency surgery on the day after Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene's resignation went into effect.

The means House Speaker Mike Johnson can only afford to have two members defect on any party-line votes, assuming that every member is present, which often is not the case. For instance, Republican Congressman Jim Baird of Indiana missed a vote on Tuesday because he was in the hospital following a serious car accident.

The Republicans have been trying to offset the exodus through gerrymandering efforts, and it's unclear how effective their tactics will be come election day. Democrats in California have responded in kind to try to offset any imbalance.

Despite the fact that dozens of Republican elected officials are fleeing under Trump's leadership, Mace said she still believe that adhering to his authority is a viable path forward for the party.

“Everything he has said has been the best idea for the country,” Mace said. “He’s gonna go down as the best president of the United States. But I don’t wanna see the House or the Senate — particularly the Senate, which is the bottleneck right now — holding up his agenda and ensuring that we don’t win the House. I’m very concerned about the midterms.”

Mace isn't the only Republican concerned about the implications of losing the House this year. Trump told House GOP members on Tuesday that if they lose control of the House, Democrats will impeach him.

"You got to win the midterms because if we don't win the midterms, it's just going to be – I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me. I'll get impeached," Trump said.

The president has been impeached twice already, once for pressuring Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election, and again after the Capitol was stormed by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, following his defeat in the election two months earlier.