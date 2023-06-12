Protesters fly Nazi and DeSantis 2024 flags outside Disney World entrance

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Protesters with Nazi flags and signs supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis demonstrated outside Walt Disney World theme park in Orlando, Florida, according to the local police.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that some of the approximately 15 people protesting were there with signs supporting the state's Republican governor and presidential hopeful.

Some were carrying Nazi flags featuring swastikas.

The OCSD said it responded to the protest and that the disturbance dissipated after approximately two hours.

"We are aware of these groups that aim to agitate and incite people with anti-Semitic symbols and slurs. They are also aware of the law," the OCSD said in a statement. "The Orange County Sheriff’s Office deplores hate speech in any form, but people have the First Amendment right to demonstrate."

Lisa Gause, a 60-year-old old spotted the protesters with her son, told USA TODAY that she snapped a photo of the protesters after she spotted a "DeSantis 2024 Make America Florida" flag amongst their number.

She lamented the state of political polarisation in the US.

"We don't want this going on," she told the paper.

Anna Eskamani, a state congressional lawmaker representing Orlando, was sent several images and videos of the protest, she she shared on Twitter.

"It's absolutely disgusting to see what has become a common presence of Nazis in Florida, and even more disturbing when they are holding signs and flags that signal support for people like Governor DeSantis," Ms Eskamani told USA TODAY. "Every person, regardless of political ideology, should condemn this. Florida is a state built on diversity and we will always stand against bigotry and hate.”

Shannon Watts, the founder of the progressive parents’ advocacy group Moms Demand Action, shared an image of the protests were Nazi flags, a DeSantis “Make America Florida” flag, and a black sign cut into the triple circle shape associated with Mickey Mouse’s head and ears that read “butt f*****.”

“Two dozen white supremacists are outside the main Disney World entrance in Orlando right now, marching with signs featuring Gov DeSantis’s face, swastikas, the n-word and homophobic slurs. This is the 2023 Republican Party,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Independent has reached out to Mr DeSantis for comment.

The protest was reportedly not the first time anti-Semitic symbols were on display at the location; a "similar occurrence" happened at the spot last May, according to a statement from the Combat Antisemitism Movement.

Disney made an enemy in Mr DeSantis when the company's then-CEO Bob Chapek criticised the Republican-led state legislature's "Don't Say Gay" law.

The law bars classroom instruction that includes discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity. Mr Chapek faced criticism for waiting too long to speak on the issue and for not directing the company to pour resources into fighting the legislation.

After he condemned the law, he ended the company's political donations in Florida. Disney had previously donated hundreds of thousands to Republicans.

That infuriated Mr DeSantis, who moved to strip Disney of its right to govern its land in central Florida and shook up its governing board.

In April, the governor threatened to build a prison — or allow another theme park to open up shop — next to Disney World, and announced legislation that could allow such developments.

A few days later, Disney sued Mr DeSantis and other lawmakers for what it described as retaliation for expressing its constitutional rights to speech.