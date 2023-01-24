White nationalist and virulent antisemite Nick Fuentes returns to Twitter
He is the latest far-right extremist allowed to return to the platform under Elon Musk
Prominent white nationalist and virulent antisemite Nick Fuentes has returned to Twitter, where he has a verified account.
Mr Fuentes gained more mainstream attention after dining with Donald Trump and Kanye West at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago property last year. Mr Trump has refused to condemn either of the men and their history of rampant antisemitism and Mr Fuentes’s links to neo-Nazism, anti-LGBT+ bigotry and misogyny.
At 7.30am ET, Mr Fuentes posted a meme of the character Patrick from Spongebob Squarepants to announce his return to the social media platform, where new owner Elon Musk has opened the door to white nationalist, neo-Nazi and other far-right extremist accounts.
Mr Fuentes was permanently blocked from the platform in July of 2021.
Following his Mar-a-Lago appearance, Mr Fuentes and the rapper – who has attracted several prominent far-right influencers to his 2024 presidential campaign – appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s InfoWars broadcast, where Mr West praised Nazism and Adolf Hitler and denied that the Holocaust happened.
The banner image on his Twitter profile – which includes a blue “verified” checkmark – is a screenshot from that InfoWars appearance.
Mr Fuentes has continued to praise the genocidal fascist, recently saying that “he was also really f****** cool” and “awesome”.
Twitter banned the 24-year-old fascist influencer in 2021 for his “repeated violations” of the platform rules, leading to a wave of far-right accounts flocking to other platforms like Telegram, where Mr Fuentes has more than 53,000 subscribers.
He attempted to evade his ban with a return to Twitter in October of last year after Mr Musk took control of the company, but that account was quickly banned.
This is a developing story
