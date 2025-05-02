Stephen Miller ‘top contender’ to become new head of National Security Agency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, is a “top candidate” to become the next national security adviser, according to reports.

Miller, the architect behind some of the Trump administration’s most aggressive immigration policies, is in line to replace ousted Mike Waltz following the “embarrassing” Signalgate scandal, according to Axios.

Waltz was moved from his role as Trump’s national security adviser Thursday after the president tapped him to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Miller is reported to be “the perfect choice,” according to the outlet, as he is one of Trump’s most trusted and loyal aides.

open image in gallery Stephen Miller is reported to be ‘the perfect choice’ to serve as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser as he is one of Trump’s most trusted and loyal aides, according to reports. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Given how well he's worked with Marco, many see him as the perfect person to restore the role of the NSA to a staff-level policy role that reports to the chief of staff, instead of some inflated Cabinet position,” an insider told Axios.

“Marco and Stephen have worked really closely on immigration and it might be a perfect match,” another told the outlet.

But a fifth source told the outlet that Miller may turn down the job “if it takes him away from his true love: immigration policy.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is currently serving as interim national security adviser, on top of his other duties at the State Department.

open image in gallery Miller, the architect behind some of the Trump administration’s most aggressive immigration policies, has been reported to replace ousted Mike Waltz following the Signalgate scandal. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Miller has long worked in Trumpworld, dating to the president-elect’s 2016 campaign as a speechwriter before serving as a senior adviser in the first administration.

“I call Stephen ‘Trump’s brain,” former House speaker Kevin McCarthy told The New York Times earlier this year.

He helped craft the “zero tolerance” policy that separated migrant children from their parents. Miller also had a hand in the Trump administration’s travel ban from majority-Muslim countries.

While Trump was out of office, Miller spent time working up the blueprints for how a second term would go.

At Trump’s campaign rally in Madison Square Garden last year, Miller told the crowd: “America is for Americans and Americans only.”

Miller prioritized expanding hard-line immigration policies and “deepened” ties with influential right-wing media figures, House members and senators, The Times previously reported.

He was also responsible for fostering the relationship with Elon Musk, according to the outlet.