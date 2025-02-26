More than 100 US spies are fired for sexually explicit chats, Tulsi Gabbard says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tulsi Gabbard has fired more than 100 U.S. spies after sexually explicit chats were unearthed on an official government instant messaging forum.

The U.S. director of national intelligence confirmed she has dismissed agents across 15 different spy agencies after the “disgusting” messages came to light, casually discussing fetishes, artificial genitalia, group sex and more.

Agents involved in the chats were from the NSA, CIA, and DIA, according to the conservative journalist and activist Christopher Rufo of the City Journal, which first reported the dismissals.

“There are over 100 people from across the intelligence community that contributed to and participated in... what is really just an egregious violation of trust. What to speak of, like basic rules and standards around professionalism”, Gabbard told Fox News host Jesse Watters on Primetime Tuesday night.

The messages at the heart of the controversy stem from a series of DEI-focused groups on the NSA's Interlink Messenger, titled “LBTQA” and “IC_Pride_TWG,” according to Rufo.

One explicit exchange included a discussion about an individual who had undergone genital reconstructive surgery and discussed intercourse.

Another agent, according to screengrabs shared by Rufo, said that the surgery allowed them to “wear leggings or bikinis without having to wear a [protective piece of clothing] under it.”

The conversation also veered toward laser hair removal. “Getting my b***hole zapped by a laser was…shocking.”

“Look, I just enjoy helping other people experience boobs,” another message about estrogen injections said.

The Independent has contacted the Office of National Intelligence and the NSA for comment.

The NSA confirmed in a post on X it was aware of the “inappropriate” posts within its intelligence community and was investigating.

“IC collaboration platforms are intended to drive mission outcomes,” the statement said. “Potential misuse of these platforms by a small group of individuals does not represent the community. Investigations to address this misuse of government systems are ongoing.”

Gabbard said that she was continuing with her “mission to clean house” following in toe with President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

“This behavior is unacceptable and those involved WILL be held accountable,” Gabbard posted on X. “These disgusting chat groups were immediately shut down when @POTUS issued his EO ending the DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with. Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people.”

Gabbard’s spokesperson Alexa Henning separately announced in a post on X that intelligence agencies have been asked to unmask the guilty employees involved in the "obscene, pornographic, and sexually explicit" chatrooms, by Friday at the latest.

Musk chimed in on the controversy too. “Well, at least we know what they did last week,” the billionaire quipped.