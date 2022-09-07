Obama presidential portraits - live: Bidens host Barack and Michelle Obama for unveiling of official paintings
It has been more than a decade since President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, welcomed back George W Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, for the unveiling of their White House portraits, part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades managed to transcend partisan politics.
President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, are set to revive that ritual — after an awkward and anomalous gap in the Trump years — as they host the Obamas today for the big reveal of their portraits in front of scores of friends, family, and staff.
The day marks the first return visit to the White House for Ms Obama since leaving in 2017, but the second by Mr Obama, who earlier this year attended a ceremony to mark 12 years of Obamacare.
The White House portrait collection begins with one of George Washington paid for by Congress, with the rest of the collection gifted until the mid-twentieth century when the White House Historical Association began to pay for paintings.
President and first lady host Obamas for unveiling of portraits
Barack Obama ‘s presidential portrait will be unveiled at the White House at lunchtime today in a ceremony hosted by his former second in command, President Joe Biden.
Portraits of the former president and Michelle Obama will be presented in the East Room as is traditional.
It will mark the first time the former first lady has returned to the White House since her husband left office in January 2017.
The former president previously returned in April to mark the 12th anniversary of his signature health care law — and spent more than four hours meeting with Mr Biden and greeting White House staff.
We’ll be following the event live and providing some background and history to the tradition of White House portraits, and why the Obamas have had to wait longer than usual for theirs to be installed in the executive mansion.
