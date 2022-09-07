Official portraits of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will be unveiled today at the White House (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

It has been more than a decade since President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, welcomed back George W Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, for the unveiling of their White House portraits, part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades managed to transcend partisan politics.

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, are set to revive that ritual — after an awkward and anomalous gap in the Trump years — as they host the Obamas today for the big reveal of their portraits in front of scores of friends, family, and staff.

The day marks the first return visit to the White House for Ms Obama since leaving in 2017, but the second by Mr Obama, who earlier this year attended a ceremony to mark 12 years of Obamacare.

The White House portrait collection begins with one of George Washington paid for by Congress, with the rest of the collection gifted until the mid-twentieth century when the White House Historical Association began to pay for paintings.