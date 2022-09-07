Joe Biden remarked to Michelle Obama that her husband, former president Barack Obama, "couldn't have done it without [her]" as the couple's portraits were unveiled at the White House on Wednesday, 7 September.

The Obamas joined the current president and his wife, Jill Biden, to unveil the paintings.

Reflecting on his former colleague's time in office, Mr Biden praised Mr Obama's wife for her support.

"You know, Michelle, he knows, we all know, he couldn't have done it without you," Mr Biden said.

