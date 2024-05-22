Dramatic helicopter rescue at sea 20 miles off Bahamas coast after boat sinks

Dramatic video shows the moment a person was airlifted to safety after their boat sank off the coast of the Bahamas.

According to the United States Coast Guard (USCG), six people in total were rescued on the morning of Tuesday 21 May.

They had been stranded in a life raft after their 90ft schooner sank some 20 miles north of the Great Inagua.

Inagua is the southernmost district of the Bahamas, comprising the islands of Great Inagua and Little Inagua.

Rescue efforts are reportedly still ongoing with the USCG searching for two females wearing yellow survival suits.