SNP MP Alison Thewliss read out a hate message she received as she called on Rishi Sunak to ban misogynists from entering the UK.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (22 May), the Glasgow Central MP said: “In the wee small hours of Saturday morning I received an email, and I apologise for my language, calling me ‘a f****** parasite’, ‘a rat’ and ‘a piece of s***.”

Ms Thewliss added: “Can I ask the prime minister, who has spoken about banning hate preachers from entering the UK, if he’ll extend this to misogynists?”

Mr Sunak replied: “Those who seek to divide us undermine our values and indeed intimidate and threaten others, have no place in our society.”