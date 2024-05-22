Peter Andre admits he has never called daughter by her name

Peter Andre has explained why he is yet to call his newborn daughter by her name.

The TV personality, 51, and his wife Emily MacDonagh, welcomed Arabella Rose to the world on 2 April.

“Arabella is now seven weeks old – where has the time gone? I still haven’t called Arabella by her name,” Andre wrote in a column for OK! magazine.

“I absolutely love it and she really suits it – but I still call her Bubba.”

Peter added that “night and day are blurring into one at the moment” as he and Emily aren’t getting much sleep with their newborn.