Four Seasons baby: Infant goes viral for wanting to stay in $3,000-a-night hotel
A baby's excitement over going to stay at the Four Seasons Orlando, a resort in Walt Disney World, has gone viral on TikTok.
Footage posted to the platform by user @sobrizzle showed her niece being held in a man's arms as a woman in the background asks who wants to go to the hotel.
The baby shouted "Me!" and raised her arm.
“I was not ready for [her] to fully be aware and speak,” one commenter remarked.
Prices vary depending on date and room at the hotel, but a stay for two adults typically costs anywhere between $1,000 to $3,000 a night.
