Tory Mp Makes Sepsis Plea To Commons As Doctors Who Saved His Life Watch On

Craig Mackinlay thanked his family and NHS staff in an emotional speech as he returned to parliament following his battle with sepsis.

The Tory MP underwent a quadruple amputation in December 2023, losing his arms and his legs.

He appeared in the House of Commons wearing prosthetics on Wednesday 22 May.

“In the public gallery are many of the staff from the NHS who took me from where I was - close to death - to where I am today,” Mr Mackinlay said, as MPs applauded their efforts.

“Thank you for that.”

Mr Mackinlay went on to ask the government to “ensure we embed recognition of early signs of sepsis” to “stop somebody ending up like this”.