Gigantic flying inflatable duck misses driver by metres on Michigan road

A giant inflatable duck missed hitting a driver in Michigan by metres, a TikTok video shows.

Footage posted on TikTok by user @gresties_gvf showed the huge yellow figure floating across a road in Frankenmuth, a city in Saginaw County.

"There's a duck on the loose in the 'Muth," the creator said in a post on Monday, 20 May.

Viewers were amused by the clip, with one joking: "Boss I can't come to work, a giant duck is chasing me."

Similar viral footage from the state showed an inflatable elephant floating across a road in Detroit.