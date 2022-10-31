Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Charlie Kirk has called for a “midterm hero” to post bail for the suspect charged with a brutal hammer attack that left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul with a fractured skull.

“If some amazing patriot out there in San Francisco or the Bay Area wants to really be a midterm hero, someone should go and bail this guy out,” a smirking Mr Kirk said on his podcast on Monday.

“Bail him out and then go ask him some questions.”

On Monday, a chilling criminal complaint revealed how suspect David DePape, 42, told police he wanted to hold Ms Pelosi hostage and “break her kneecaps”.

Officials say Mr DePape broke into the couple’s San Francisco home with a hammer and zip ties, and demanded to talk to “Nancy”.

He was charged with federal assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official for the home invasion and hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband Paul in his San Francisco home.

He is also expected to be arraigned on state charges of attempted murder, assault and elder abuse.

Some Republicans, Maga media figures and Elon Musk have spread baseless conspiracy theories that Mr DePape and Mr Pelosi were somehow romantically involved, despite strenuous denials from law enforcement.

San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins rejected lies being spread about the attack, confirming in comments on Sunday that Mr DePape’s target was the Democratic speaker.

A smirking Charlie Kirk suggested that David DePape might not have been breaking into Paul Pelosi’s home, echoing rightwing conspiracy theories about the attack (Twitter)

Mr DePape’s unhinged online rants echoed many Maga talking points, and friends said he had become increasingly radicalised in recent years.

“Why is the conservative movement to blame for gay schizophrenic nudists that are hemp jewelry makers breaking into somebody’s home or maybe not breaking into somebody’s home?” asked Mr Kirk.

Mr Kirk added that he thought the attack was “awful, it’s not right”, before going on to compare the incident to crime in San Francisco and Chicago.

Mr Pelosi, 82, remains in hospital in San Francisco after he underwent surgery on Friday.