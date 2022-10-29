Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘I think this was lifesaving’: Police chief praises emergency dispatcher who took Paul Pelosi’s secret 911 call

Speaker’s husband talked in code to emergency dispatcher who sent police to San Francisco house

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 29 October 2022 02:24
Comments

Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked during break-in at San Francisco home

An emergency dispatcher who took a secret 911 call by Paul Pelosi from his San Francisco home to alert law enforcement that he was being attacked has been praised for saving his life.

Chief William Scott of the San Francisco Police Department told a Friday evening press conference that the quick-thinking actions of the dispatcher had been crucial in ensuring a fast response to Nancy Pelosi’s home where her husband was violently attacked by an intruder.

Mr Pelosi was beaten with a hammer in the shocking incident and is now recovering after successful surgery to repair a fractured skull at San Francisco General Hospital.

Before he was attacked he called 911 and left the line open as he talked to the man who had broken into his house, officials say.

Mr Pelosi was talking in code and gave enough details so that the operator listening in would understand that the caller was in trouble. The dispatcher could hear what Mr Pelosi was talking about and dispatched police to check on the house, who arrived within three minutes.

Recommended

The San Francisco Police Department charged David Depape, 42, a resident of Berkeley, California, with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and “several, several other additional felonies.” Mr Depape also reportedly attempted to tie up Mr Pelosi.

“We know that this was not a random act this was intentional and it is wrong. Our elected officials are here to do the business of their cities, their counties, their states, and this nation. Their families don’t sign up for this, to be harmed. And it is wrong. And everybody should be disgusted about what happened this morning,” Chief William Scott of the San Francisco Police Department told reporters.

David DePape, right, pictured in San Francisco in 2013

(AP)

“We are not at the point where we can say what the motive is publicly – but we know that it was intentional.”

Chief Scott confirmed that Mr Pelosi had been hit “at least once” with the hammer and that he had broken into the couple’s home through a back door.

He went on to thank the dispatcher for her “intuition and quick thinking.”

“She figured out there was something more to what she was being told, her actions resulted in a higher priority dispatch and a quicker police response. I think this was life-saving,” he said.

Chief William Scott of the San Francisco Police Department said that “the suspect pulled a hammer away from Mr Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it. Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid.”

Recommended

Mr Depape is currently in San Francisco County Jail. In addition, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins floated the possibility of state charges.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in