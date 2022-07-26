Pence sidesteps Trump in an address to young conservatives in Washington

Former vice president Mike Pence largely sidestepped any mention of former president Donald Trump during an address to young conservatives in Washington on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Mr Pence gave a speech at the Young America Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference in Washington laying out the agenda that he would potentially attempt to sell to voters if he were to make a run for president.

Mr Pence told the crowd that it was time to “talk about an agenda for the future” with the “rising generation.”

Throughout much of his address, Mr Pence mostly spoke about his service as Mr Trump’s vice president in the context of speaking about their partnership and avoided talking about their relationship.

Similarly, he also celebrated the role that the administration had in overturning Roe v Wade last month.

“With the support of three Supreme Court justices appointed during the Trump-Pence administration, we sent Roe v Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs”, he said at one point.

Mr Trump historically nominated Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett during his single term as president, helping create a conservative supermajority on the nation’s highest court.

Elsewhere in his speech, Mr Pence touted the economy’s low unemployment numbers during the Trump administration -- despite the fact that employment plummeted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Trump and Mr Pence have had a fraught relationship ever since the former vice president rebuffed Mr Trump’s efforts to pressure him into overturning the 2020 presidential election results on January 6 2021 to deliver the election to him.

“We [have] all been through a lot over the last few years. A global pandemic, civil unrest, a divisive election, a tragic day in our nation's capital and a democratic administration seemingly intent on weakening America, at home and abroad,” said Mr. Pence, before seemingly going on to make a few pointed remarks about Mr Trump’s focus on his lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

“Now some people may choose to focus on the past but elections are about the future”, he said. “And I believe conservatives must focus on the future to win back America.”

Mr Pence’s address in Washington comes the same day that Mr Trump is set to deliver his first speech in the city since he left office. Mr Trump will address the America First Policy Institute’s summit on Tuesday. The organization is led by many former Trump administration officials.