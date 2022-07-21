Mike Pence revived his pitch for a nationwide ban on legal abortions during his first public remarks since the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v Wade.

The former vice president told the Florence Baptist Temple, South Carolina, “we have the opportunity to become a more perfect union" without constitutional protections for the right to an abortion.

The speech was designed to “cast a vision for a post-Roe America,” urging anti-abortion lawmakers to block access to medication abortion drugs and bolster budgetary provisions that prohibit the use of federal funds from abortion care.

