Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Pete Buttigieg mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying he ‘emasculates’ people by promoting electric cars

‘I literally don’t even understand what that means,’ the transportation secretary said

Johanna Chisholm
Wednesday 05 October 2022 14:41
Comments
Pete Buttigieg slams Fox News hosts

Pete Buttigieg has hit back at Marjorie Taylor Greene after she accused him of trying to “emasculate” people by encouraging them to opt for electric cars over carbon dioxide emitting vehicles.

The Georgia congresswoman levelled the offensive remark at “Democrats like Pete Buttigieg” while she was stumping in Michigan over the weekend alongside former President Donald Trump, who held the campaign-style rally where he once again voiced his unproven allegation that the 2020 election was stolen and simultaneously endorsed several Republicans in the November midterms.

“Democrats like Pete Buttigieg want to emasculate the way we drive and force all of you to rely on electric vehicles after they shut down your great Michigan auto industry.,” said Ms Greene while she touted the “Americanness” of the “roar of a V8 engine under the hood of a Ford Mustang or Chevy Camaro”.

The transportation secretary struggled to hide a look of bemusement when the quote was read back to him by Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Tuesday night.

“I literally don’t even understand what that means,” said Mr Buttigieg. “My sense of manhood is not connected to whether or not my vehicle is fuelled by gasoline or whether it’s fuelled by electricity,” he said, before calling it “a strange thing to say”.

Recommended

Mr Cavuto then asked the transportation secretary if he was offended by Ms Greene’s remarks, noting that there were people who even “share her politics that didn’t share that view”.

“You know, to be honest, there are other members of Congress that I pay more attention to when I’m thinking about opinions that really matter or ideas that are going to be critical to engage with,” Mr Buttigieg replied.

He went on to say that the conversation around electric modes of transportation needn’t be ideological, but rather a practical one.

“[It’s about] how we get from point A to point B. And if industry and the world are moving in a direction that adopts a new technology, the real question is are we gonna let China lead that or are we gonna lead it here in the United States of America?” he added.

Recommended

This isn’t the first time that the Georgia congresswoman has gone on the attack against Mr Buttigieg’s policies on green transportation while using lines tinged with homophobic and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

In March, during a separate Trump rally, Ms Greene bizarrely accused Mr Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, of entering women’s bathrooms while using bicycles.

“You know what? Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycles and he and his husband can stay out of our girls’ bathrooms,” she said, a comment that became widely panned online with comedians like Kathy Griffin later tweeting: “You guys, I cannot get secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten out of my bathroom”.

Other high-ranking GOP members have used homophobic lines to attack the transportation secretary for his green initiatives, such as when Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock called Mr Buttigieg a “weak little girl” in response to a video that showed him championing California’s 2035-ban on gas-powered cars.

Ms Greene’s record of anti-LGBTQ comments has become so extensive that the GLAAD Accountability Project has listed at least 10 recent instances where she has made problematic and hateful remarks about marginalised groups.

As well, the Southern Poverty Law Center and Georgia Equality – the state’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organisation – steadily tracked Ms Greene’s anti-LGBTQ and racist history as she rose to win her seat in 2020 and immediately condemned her victory in Georgia citing her dangerous embrace of “extreme, divisive and uninformed” views.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in