Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Democrats are ‘killing’ Republicans

Marjorie Taylor Greene made the claim that Democrats are “killing” Republicans while speaking at a Donald Trump rally in Michigan on Saturday, 1 October.

“Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have already started the killings,” the US representative said in her address to the crowd.

Ms Greene cited a North Dakota incident where an intoxicated man allegedly had a “political” argument with a pedestrian who he hit with his car, and later claimed was “part of a Republican extremist group,” according to court documents reported by The Daily Beast.

