Hegseth hearing live: Defense Secretary testifies on Capitol Hill with grilling on Signalgate expected
Hegseth is appearing in front of the House Committee on Appropriations in the Subcommittee on Defense
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is testifying on Capitol Hill on Tuesday in the first of several hearings during the next week in which he’s set to be grilled on Signalgate and what has been seen by many observers as his shaky leadership at the Pentagon.
Hegseth is appearing in front of the House Committee on Appropriations in the Subcommittee on Defense on Tuesday. It’s the first time he’s appearing in front of Congress since his confirmation hearings in January. This comes after a slew of damaging headlines about dysfunction among top aides surrounding the secretary.
Lawmakers are set to question the secretary on Signalgate — the scandal that erupted after he and other national security officials outlined detailed military plans in a group chat that inadvertently included a prominent journalist.
Hegseth will be testifying alongside the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine. They’re also likely to face questions about President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard and hundreds of Marines to Los Angeles.
Hegseth says US 'squandered' military advantage
The defense secretary argued that the proposed Republican budget “provides a historic level of funding for military readiness, putting our war fighters and their needs first.”
“We're rebuilding our military,” said Hegseth. “Twenty-five years ago, our military was unchallenged, yet we squandered that advantage as China carried out an unprecedented military buildup. President Trump is correcting those mistakes.”
Hegseth lauds Trump admin investment in military
Hegseth said during his opening statement that “under President Trump's leadership, this budget puts America first and gives our warriors what they need.”
“The $961.6 billion budget request, over 1 trillion for national security, will end four years of chronic underinvestment in our military,” he added.
'The lawlessness across the government must end,' Rep. DeLauro says
Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro slammed the administration during her opening statement, saying that “The American people expect, deserve, and demand better from their military leadership, and the lawlessness across the government must end.”
“This administration has unlawfully dismantled agencies and stolen funding across the government to give billionaires a tax break,” she added. “America's future soldiers are learning in our public schools. Our future sailors might rely on Medicaid to see a doctor. Our future airmen and women might only have a meal to eat because of SNAP or food stamps, or they may live in subsidized housing.”
Opening statements underway
Rep Tom Cole told Hegseth that he would like to hear more about “your plans for Golden Dome, hypersonics, and other programs that are evolving with the constantly changing nature of war.”
“I don't want you or your colleagues at the Department of Defense to have to operate under [a continuing resolution] again for the coming year. I know the difficulties that places on you,” he added. “Every member of this committee knows that you've got my commitment.”
