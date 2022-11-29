Fox News’ Peter Doocy taken down in White House press conference clash: ‘That is not an accurate take’
Mr Doocy is known for his provocative line of questioning that frequently delivers combative soundbites to the Fox News audience
Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy received a polite rebuke for suggesting the Biden Administration favoured oil drilling in Venezuela while disadvantaging US domestic producers.
Last week, the Treasury Department announced it was easing sanctions against the Nicolas Maduro-led regime and would allow Chevron to resume “limited” energy production there.
The decision, which came after talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition parties resumed, has been slammed by rightwing commentators as being too soft on the pariah state.
At a White House briefing on Monday, Mr Doocy asked: “Why is it that President Biden would rather let US companies drill for oil in Venezuela than here in the US?”
“That’s not an accurate take on the president’s view,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby replied.
Mr Kirby said there plenty of untapped opportunities for domestic US oil producers to ramp up production, claiming there were 9,000 unused drilling permits.
Fox News’ Peter Doocy: “Why is it that President Biden would rather let U.S. companies drill for oil in Venezuela than here in the U.S.?”— The Recount (@therecount) November 28, 2022
National Security Council’s John Kirby: “That’s not an accurate take on the president’s view.” pic.twitter.com/hSrTpBCHUA
He said it would be up to oil companies to decide how much they drill in the South American country.
“Does the president think there’s some benefit to the climate to drill oil in Venezuela and not here?” Mr Doocy then asked.
Mr Kirby said it had “nothing to do with the climate”.
Mr Doocy has previously clashed with Biden Administration officials and even the president. His line of questioning often appears deliberately framed to deliver a combative soundbite for Fox News.
In January, Mr Biden was caught on a hot mic calling Mr Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch”. He later phoned the Fox White House correspondent to apologise.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies