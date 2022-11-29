Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy received a polite rebuke for suggesting the Biden Administration favoured oil drilling in Venezuela while disadvantaging US domestic producers.

Last week, the Treasury Department announced it was easing sanctions against the Nicolas Maduro-led regime and would allow Chevron to resume “limited” energy production there.

The decision, which came after talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition parties resumed, has been slammed by rightwing commentators as being too soft on the pariah state.

At a White House briefing on Monday, Mr Doocy asked: “Why is it that President Biden would rather let US companies drill for oil in Venezuela than here in the US?”

“That’s not an accurate take on the president’s view,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby replied.

Mr Kirby said there plenty of untapped opportunities for domestic US oil producers to ramp up production, claiming there were 9,000 unused drilling permits.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy: “Why is it that President Biden would rather let U.S. companies drill for oil in Venezuela than here in the U.S.?”



He said it would be up to oil companies to decide how much they drill in the South American country.

“Does the president think there’s some benefit to the climate to drill oil in Venezuela and not here?” Mr Doocy then asked.

Mr Kirby said it had “nothing to do with the climate”.

Mr Doocy has previously clashed with Biden Administration officials and even the president. His line of questioning often appears deliberately framed to deliver a combative soundbite for Fox News.

In January, Mr Biden was caught on a hot mic calling Mr Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch”. He later phoned the Fox White House correspondent to apologise.