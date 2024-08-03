Support truly

Philadelphia’s mayor released a video urging Americans to support Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro “for vice president,” sparking speculation that Kamala Harris’ pick for running mate had been leaked.

On Friday, Mayor Cherelle Parker posted a video on her personal social media accounts encouraging Pennsylvanians to stand behind “Kamala Harris for president” and “Josh Shapiro for vice president”, days before the presumptive Democratic nominee is expected to make her official announcement.

“I can’t think of a better partner than our governor, Josh Shapiro,” Parker said, in the video.

The ad caused speculation to run wild across social media, with many wondering whether the mayor had accidentally revealed Harris’ running mate. The video has not been deleted as of Saturday morning.

The Independent has emailed the Harris campaign and Mayor Parker’s office for comment.

The video was “accidentally posted” on Friday but had been “scheduled for Monday” after Harris made her announcement, Ernest Owens, editor-at-large for Philadelphia Magazine, wrote in a tweet. “It’s Josh Shapiro, y’all.”

However, The Independent has learned that Mayor Parker was simply expressing her support for a longtime ally and friend as a potential selection by Harris for the Democratic ticket.

Shapiro is reportedly on Harris’ veep shortlist, along with Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker released a video urging support for ‘Josh Shapiro for vice president’ ( @PeopleforParker )

Clues in the past week have suggested that Harris may be focusing on Shapiro. Harris is expected to hold her first rally with her veep pick on Tuesday in Pennsylvania, Shapiro’s home state. She is expected to make the official announcement before then.

Adding further speculation that the Pennsylvania governor will join Harris’ ticket, Shapiro cancelled his fundraising events in New York slated for this weekend.

“The governor’s trip was planned several weeks ago and included several fundraisers for his own campaign committee,” his press secretary told the Associated Press in a statement. “His schedule has changed and he is no longer traveling to the Hamptons this weekend.”

This week, the National Women’s Defense League (NWDL) issued a statement calling for the Harris campaign to drop Shapiro as a VP contender after a sexual harassment claim against one of his aides that his office settled for $300,000.

Shapiro aide Mike Vereb was accused in March 2023 of sexual harassment by an employee who worked for the governor’s office. Vereb resigned weeks after the settlement was arranged, according to the Inquirer.

“Governor Shapiro’s office should have done a better job preventing sexual harassment happening in his own office by former cabinet secretary Mike Vereb, including protecting the survivor who bravely came forward, ensuring that any other potential survivors felt safe in speaking up, and ensuring the harasser didn’t have the opportunity to do further harm after the complaint,” the NWDL said.

The group urged the Harris campaign “to consider the handling of past complaints of sexual harassment inside the Pennsylvania Governor’s office.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who is considered to be one of Harris’ top running mate picks, visit the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia in July ( REUTERS )

The concern is not without significance, especially given Harris’s GOP rival Donald Trump.

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women and was found liable in a civil case of sexually abusing former Elle columnist E Jean Carroll. He was also caught on tape bragging about being able to “grab [women] by the p****.”

On Friday, Harris officially clinched the Democratic presidential nomination, making history as the first Black woman and Asian American to lead a major political party.

“I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States and I will tell you, the tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders, and our staff has been pivotal to making this moment possible,” Harris said.