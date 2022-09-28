Jump to content

Biden’s approval rating dips five points over past week, new poll shows

A majority of Americans do not think he should seek another term in 2024

Eric Garcia
Wednesday 28 September 2022 21:13
Biden warns oil and gas companies against price gauging

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has taken a five-point dip from his high water mark for the year of 2022, according to a new poll.

The survey, from Politico and Morning Consult, found that 41 per cent of registered voters either strongly approved or somewhat approved of Mr Biden’s job performance.

The previous week’s poll had shown that 46 per cent of people approved of Mr Biden’s job performance, the highest it had been for the year of 2022.

That higher approval rating came after a series of policy accomplishments, such as signing the Inflation Reduction Act and the president’s announcement that his administration would forgive $10,000 worth of student loan debt for people earning less $125,000 or less and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

But that appears to have tapered off as anxieties about the economy continue. The survey showed that 44 per cent of voters said economic issues – like taxes, wages, jobs, unemployment and spending – were at the top of their minds when it came to their vote about for the House and Senate. By comparison, only 14 per cent of voters said “women’s issues” such as birth control, abortion and equal pay mattered most to them.

When asked, 45 per cent of voters said they planned to vote for the Democratic candidate for Congress, compared to 43 per cent who said they would vote for the Republican.

Voters expressed little appetite for either Mr Biden or former president Donald Trump running again in 2024. Only 30 per cent of voters thought Mr Biden should run for reelection in 2024, and only 34 per cent thought Mr Trump should seek another term.

Politico and Morning Consult surveyed 2005 registered voters between 23 September and 25 September with a margin of error of 2 per cent.

