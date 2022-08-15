Primary elections - live: Liz Cheney battles Trump-backed rival to hold on to congressional seat
Primary voters hit the polls on Tuesday in Wyoming and Alaska
Voters will decide the fates of two high-profile Republicans on Tuesday as primary elections occur in Alaska and Wyoming, two of the reddest states in the country.
In Wyoming, the vice chair of the House select committee investigating January 6, Liz Cheney, faces an effort by Donald Trump to punish her for disloyalty in the form of Harriet Hageman, her former staffer and current top rival.
Ms Cheney is deep underwater in the polls, and could lose tomorrow by more than 20 points by most indications. However, she has one trick up her sleeve: Democrats, who are rallying behind her in an attempt to block another 2020 electon conspiracist from office. Wyoming has closed primaries, but voters can change their registration on the day of voting.
Meanwhile in Alaska, the state’s former governor and right-wing provocateur Sarah Palin is seeking to make a political comeback after resigning her previous office under a cloud of ethics investigations. She trailed a fellow Republican, as well as one Democrat in the race, in a poll measuring her support levels last month. Alaska has ranked-choice voting, meaning that the candidates will have to contend with both Democratic and Republican voters deciding the outcome.
Cheney trails challenger by nearly 30 points
A brutal poll out last week surveying the Wyoming GOP primary field found incumbent Liz Cheney, who faces blowback for her participation on the January 6 committee, down by 29 points to her rival Harriet Hageman.
On Tuesday, she could become the highest-profile Republican and only (former) member of the House GOP leadership to fall to Donald Trump’s vendetta against GOPers he sees as disloyal.
Many speculate that Ms Cheney is preparing for a future presidential run, or harbours other political ambitions. She hasn’t ruled out running for office in 2024.
