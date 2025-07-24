Even the ‘QAnon Shaman’ has turned on Trump
‘F*** Donald Trump!’ the spear-wielding pardoned January 6 rioter, Jacob Angeli-Chansley said Wednesday
Jacob Angeli Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” has launched a scathing verbal attack on President Trump, as the commander-in-chief continues to deal with the fallout of his administration’s decision not to release the Epstein files.
In 2021, the pictures of Chansley, adorned in a fur Viking horned headdress and red, white, and blue face paint, became a defining image of the Capitol riot.
Four years on, Chansley’s support of the president seems to be over.
“Oh yeah & F*** Israel! And F*** Donald Trump!, Angeli-Chansley wrote on X Wednesday.
Chansley posted a flurry of fiery tweets about Trump, including one that has since been deleted under a Trump post featuring his mugshot.
The tweet, which read “F*** this stupid piece of s***... What a fraud,” was shared by X account Faketriots Watch.
Chansley then turned his attention to Hollywood star and Trump supporter James Woods.
“Did you go to Epstein Island too James? Cuz I am beginning to look closer...Didn't your house survive the LA fires too? Nothing about Epstein? You're not holding Trump accountable...I know the routine James...I try to give people their privacy...But I'm gonna let you cook…,” Chansley wrote to the Once Upon a Time in America star.
The one-time Trump superfan was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November 2021 after he was seen storming the Senate dais, taking selfies in a seat that Vice President Mike Pence had occupied an hour earlier, and scribbling “It’s Only A Matter of Time. Justice Is Coming!” on a piece of paper left on the desk.
“Mike Pence is a f***ing traitor,” he said during the raid.
Chansley then called other rioters up to the dais and led them in an incantation over his bullhorn, according to the Department of Justice.
He was released to a halfway house in 2023. Two years later, Trump pardoned Chansley along with over 1,500 others involved in the rioting that day.
In 2021, his support for the president wavered when he offered to testify against Trump, stating that he was one of the many individuals incited by the then-former president’s actions and rhetoric at The Ellipse on January 6.
Ever since an FBI memo was leaked claiming Jeffrey Epstein held “no client list”, MAGA has been split over the truth behind the matter.
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and a string of conservative pundits, including Tucker Carlson, former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, and right-wing podcaster Ben Shapiro, have all taken aim at Trump over the Epstein debacle.
On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Pamela Bondi told Trump his name appeared multiple times in the Epstein files after they sifted through a “truckload” of documents related to Epstein in May.
At the heart of QAnon lies the conspiracy that Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in high-profile positions in government, business, and the mainstream media.
