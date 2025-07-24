Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Even the ‘QAnon Shaman’ has turned on Trump

‘F*** Donald Trump!’ the spear-wielding pardoned January 6 rioter, Jacob Angeli-Chansley said Wednesday

Madeline Sherratt
Thursday 24 July 2025 14:28 BST
Comments
Related: What’s been learned about the Capitol Hill riot and why it could happen again

Jacob Angeli Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” has launched a scathing verbal attack on President Trump, as the commander-in-chief continues to deal with the fallout of his administration’s decision not to release the Epstein files.

In 2021, the pictures of Chansley, adorned in a fur Viking horned headdress and red, white, and blue face paint, became a defining image of the Capitol riot.

Four years on, Chansley’s support of the president seems to be over.

“Oh yeah & F*** Israel! And F*** Donald Trump!, Angeli-Chansley wrote on X Wednesday.

Chansley posted a flurry of fiery tweets about Trump, including one that has since been deleted under a Trump post featuring his mugshot.

The tweet, which read “F*** this stupid piece of s***... What a fraud,” was shared by X account Faketriots Watch.

Jacob Anthony Chansley stormed the Capitol along with over 1,500 others on January 6 2021 – but now his sympathies for the president are waning
Jacob Anthony Chansley stormed the Capitol along with over 1,500 others on January 6 2021 – but now his sympathies for the president are waning (AP)

Chansley then turned his attention to Hollywood star and Trump supporter James Woods.

“Did you go to Epstein Island too James? Cuz I am beginning to look closer...Didn't your house survive the LA fires too? Nothing about Epstein? You're not holding Trump accountable...I know the routine James...I try to give people their privacy...But I'm gonna let you cook…,” Chansley wrote to the Once Upon a Time in America star.

Jacob Anthony Chansley’s mugshot in the aftermath of the January 6 riot
Jacob Anthony Chansley’s mugshot in the aftermath of the January 6 riot (Alexandria Sheriff’s Office)

The one-time Trump superfan was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November 2021 after he was seen storming the Senate dais, taking selfies in a seat that Vice President Mike Pence had occupied an hour earlier, and scribbling “It’s Only A Matter of Time. Justice Is Coming!” on a piece of paper left on the desk.

“Mike Pence is a f***ing traitor,” he said during the raid.

Chansley then called other rioters up to the dais and led them in an incantation over his bullhorn, according to the Department of Justice.

He was released to a halfway house in 2023. Two years later, Trump pardoned Chansley along with over 1,500 others involved in the rioting that day.

Pressure has been mounting from both Democrats and GOP regarding transparency over the Epstein files
Pressure has been mounting from both Democrats and GOP regarding transparency over the Epstein files (AFP via Getty Images)

In 2021, his support for the president wavered when he offered to testify against Trump, stating that he was one of the many individuals incited by the then-former president’s actions and rhetoric at The Ellipse on January 6.

Ever since an FBI memo was leaked claiming Jeffrey Epstein held “no client list”, MAGA has been split over the truth behind the matter.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and a string of conservative pundits, including Tucker Carlson, former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, and right-wing podcaster Ben Shapiro, have all taken aim at Trump over the Epstein debacle.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Pamela Bondi told Trump his name appeared multiple times in the Epstein files after they sifted through a “truckload” of documents related to Epstein in May.

At the heart of QAnon lies the conspiracy that Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in high-profile positions in government, business, and the mainstream media.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in