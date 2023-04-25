GOP uses dystopian AI-generated video to attack Biden as he launches re-election bid

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Republican National Committee has released an ad using AI-generated images to paint a grim future if President Joe Biden were to win a second term.

The video came as Mr Biden announced his bid for a second term for president in the 2024 presidential election. Axios first reported that the video uses AI-generated images of Mr Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrating their re-election.

“What if the weakest president we’ve ever had were re-elected,” the caption reads.

The ad then jumps to a series of dystopian images that the GOP envisions under a second Biden-Harris term.

The video then shows images of China invading Taiwan, asking “what if international tensions escalate”; that image is followed by video of banks shutting down, asking “what if financial systems crumble.” The video then cuts to images of immigrants arriving into the United States illegally, asking “what if our border is gone”. The ad also hypothesises that the city of San Francisco would close because of rising crime and fentanyl deaths.

Mr Biden announced he would seek a second term for president on 25 April with Ms Harris as his running mate, putting down any rumours that he might replace her on the ticket.

“Biden is so out-of-touch that after creating crisis after crisis, he thinks he deserves another four years,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement in response to Mr Biden’s announcement. “If voters let Biden ‘finish the job,’ inflation will continue to skyrocket, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders, children will continue to be left behind, and American families will be worse off.”

More candidates have jumped into the Republican presidential primary recently to challenge former president Donald Trump. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley announced in February, and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson has also thrown his hat in. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott announced an exploratory committee to lay the groundwork to run. Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely expected to announce his candidacy in the coming months.