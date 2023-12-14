George Santos promises to spill ‘piping hot tea’ on Twitter - if you pay him $7

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Republican Representative George Santos, fresh from being kicked out of Congress, has launched his latest money-making venture: gossiping for cash on X/Twitter.

Mr Santos is using X/Twitter’s “subscription” service to rake in $7 per subscriber. What does a subscriber to a disgraced congressman’s account receive in return for that $7? Juicy gossip, apparently.

“I’m now open for subscriptions where I’ll be spilling all kinds of [tea emoji] on Congress, the media, and some celebrities,” Mr Santos wrote on Wednesday, announcing his new venture. “Subscribe and don’t miss out on the fun!”

The ousted congressman posted a video alongside the announcement that included a not-so-subtle warning that he planned on revealing all of his congressional colleagues’ secrets.

“Hey congresspeople! Beware! Hell have no fury like a ... scorned,” he said in the video.

He paused before the word scorned and smirked into the camera, as though he was censoring a word. It’s unclear what word he intended viewers to assume he wanted to say in that pause (which followed a botching of “hell hath no fury”).

While it’s possible that Mr Santos does possess secret, embarrassing, or perhaps even incriminating information regarding other members of the US Congress, anyone he targets in his $7 dish sessions would likely be quick to fire back: “Why would you believe George Santos?”

Mr Santos’ past year has been overwhelmed by the debunking of numerous alleged lies in the image he presented to the world - going back years.

When questioned on his Jewish heritage and claims of being a descendant of Holocaust survivors, he deflected and claimed he was “Jew-ish.” Federal prosecutors accused him of defrauding political donors and using the money to buy luxury clothes and OnlyFans subscriptions. He has allegedly used campaign money to fund his personal travel and for botox treatments.

Prosecutors have accused him of committing wire fraud, of lying to Congress about his campaign finances, and for reimbursing himself for loans he did not make. He has allegedly lied about his high school and college credentials, and, most egregious, allegedly ripped off a disabled vet who needed money to save his ailing dog.

Mr Santos was ultimately expelled from Congress earlier this month — making him only the sixth member in House history to receive such an honour — for allegedly stealing his supporters’ donations. Though he initially seemed to wash his hands of Washington DC, saying “to hell with this place,” he has since stated his desire to return to public service.

“I’m not done with public service. I want to go back to Congress,” he told a radio host earlier this week.

While Mr Santos’ allegations and subsequent expulsion may give some potential pause before paying $7 a month for his subscription offering, at least one person seemed excited for Mr Santos’ new offerings.

“Just subscribed!” Chaya Raichik, the creator of the oft-incendiary “LibsofTikTok” account, wrote in response to Mr Santos’ video.