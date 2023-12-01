Moment George Santos expelled from US House in landslide vote

George Santos has been expelled from the US House of Representatives after more than a hundred Republicans joined almost all Democrats in voting to remove him from the chamber.

Mr Santos has been ousted from his role following a damning 56-page report from the House Ethics Committee which outlined “substantial evidence” that he violated federal law.

The report claims Mr Santos used campaign money on Botox, OnlyFans, designer fashion and personal purchases.

A two-thirds majority was needed to expel the New York representative – 311 members backed his ouster while 114 voted against it and two members voted present.

Mr Santos is due to stand trial on 23 federal charges in September 2024.