George Santos joins Cameo after being expelled from Congress: Live
Disgraced former Congressman reported charges $150 for single video greeting
George Santos expelled from US House of Representatives in landslide vote
Former Congressman George Santos is selling videos on Cameo, the site where celebrities offer short greetings for a fee.
Mr Santos was expelled from the House on Friday after more than a hundred Republicans joined almost all Democrats in voting to remove him from the chamber.
The 35-year-old describes himself as a “former congressional ‘Icon’” on the site, where he charges $150 per video.
Options to request include holiday messages, birthday wishes, some gossip, a pep talk, a roast, or some advice.
Mr Santos has joined only a handful of lawmakers ever ousted from their role, following a damning 56-page report from the House Ethics Committee which outlined “substantial evidence” that Mr Santos violated federal law.
A two-thirds majority was needed to expel Mr Santos – 311 members backed his ouster while 114 voted against it and two members voted present. The entire GOP leadership opposed the removal.
Over the weekend, the disgraced former congressman was mercilessly parodied on Saturday Night Live with Bowen Yang playing him at a news conference on the steps of the Capitol before singing a lament to the tune of “Candle in the Wind”.
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was third in line to the presidency just a few months ago. Soon, he may not be in Washington at all.
The California congressman endured a grinding nine months as leader of a fractured and bitter Republican caucus, one that may have been destined to cast him aside from the very beginning. Following a last-minute deal with Democrats to avert a government shutdown in October, he was unceremoniously ousted by one of his most polarising foes: Matt Gaetz of Florida, leading a cadre of Republican malcontents with their own varying complaints about Mr McCarthy’s leadership.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Disgraced former House member George Santos referred to a Republican lawmaker as a “woman beater” in fiery remarks exchanged ahead of the vote to expel him.
The 35-year-old called out “hypocrisy” from Ohio Representative Max Miller on Thursday, who had branded him a “crook”.
It came ahead of a vote on Friday, which ultimately saw Mr Santos expelled from the House following a damning ethics report that found he “knowingly” used his campaign committee to file false and incomplete reports to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).
It also alleges that he used campaign donations for personal expenses, violated the Ethics in Government Act, and committed fraud using a company he co-owned.
Mike Bedigan has the story:
An Ohio Republican who got into a contentious exchange with now-former New York congressman George Santos said he called himself a “victim” of the expelled Empire State representative because Mr Santos’s campaign ran up massive fake tabs on credit cards belonging to him and his mother.
In a letter distributed to fellow House members ahead of the historic vote to expel Mr Santos, Representative Max Miller said the ex-freshman representative’s 2022 campaign “had charged my personal credit card — and the personal card of my Mother — for contribution amounts that exceeded FEC limits”.
“Neither my Mother nor I approved these charges or were aware of them,” he continued, adding that he has expended “tens of thousands of dollars” in legal fees while trying to resolve the situation.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Rep George Santos reacted bitterly to his expulsion from the House of Representatives after saying before the vote that he would leave “graciously”.
“The House spoke, that’s their vote. They just set a new dangerous precedent for themselves,” he said after the vote, according to CNN.
He was asked if he would remain and utilize his nonmember privileges since he’s not yet convicted of any crimes, he said: “Why would I want to stay here? To hell with this place.”
“I had no skin in the game,” he added when asked if he knew he was about to be removed.
“You know what? As unofficially no longer a member of Congress, I no longer have to answer your questions,” he told the press.
By state law, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has to announce a special election within ten days of the seat becoming vacant, with the election then being held within between 70 and 80 days – about two and a half months.
This means that following Mr Santos’s Friday ouster, his replacement will be chosen on or before 29 February 2024.
Here’s what you need to know:
The long-awaited House Ethics Committee investigation into George Santos landed hard – becoming the final nail in the coffin of the New York representative’s scandalous time on Capitol Hill.
The lengthy report from the committee published in early November stated that there was credible evidence to indicate that the Republican misused campaign funds for a wide range of personal expenses, committed fraud, and misled the Federal Election Commission (FEC).
It was a damning end to a months-long investigation which had, until then, been Mr Santos’s golden ticket to survive the repeated efforts by his fellow lawmakers — including Republicans from his own state — to kick him out of Congress.
His days were numbered and, on 1 December, Mr Santos was expelled from Congress in a historic vote.
House lawmakers voted 311 to 114 for his removal, with 105 Republicans joining with Democrats for his expulsion.
Lawmakers had tried to remove him just weeks before the report dropped – Mr Santos was saved that time by colleagues who did not wish to set a precedent of prejudging a member under investigation by the Ethics Committee. The New York congressman was already facing numerous felony charges in New York under indictment from the Justice Department.
Let’s dive into the Ethics Committee’s final report, which was referred to the Justice Department and which marked the beginning of the end for Mr Santos’ political career.
