George Santos joins Cameo after being expelled from Congress: Live

Former Congressman George Santos is selling videos on Cameo, the site where celebrities offer short greetings for a fee.

Mr Santos was expelled from the House on Friday after more than a hundred Republicans joined almost all Democrats in voting to remove him from the chamber.

The 35-year-old describes himself as a “former congressional ‘Icon’” on the site, where he charges $150 per video.

Options to request include holiday messages, birthday wishes, some gossip, a pep talk, a roast, or some advice.

Mr Santos has joined only a handful of lawmakers ever ousted from their role, following a damning 56-page report from the House Ethics Committee which outlined “substantial evidence” that Mr Santos violated federal law.

A two-thirds majority was needed to expel Mr Santos – 311 members backed his ouster while 114 voted against it and two members voted present. The entire GOP leadership opposed the removal.

Over the weekend, the disgraced former congressman was mercilessly parodied on Saturday Night Live with Bowen Yang playing him at a news conference on the steps of the Capitol before singing a lament to the tune of “Candle in the Wind”.