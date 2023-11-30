Car smashes into Capitol barrier ahead of Santos expulsion debate

A car smashed into a barricade at Capitol Hill, Washington DC, as George Santos was giving a press conference ahead of his expulsion debate.

Footage from the scene shows a white car with its bonnet crumpled after crashing into a security barrier on Thursday morning, 30 November.

Capitol Police say a 28-year-old has been charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest, alongside two counts of leaving after colliding with the barricade outside a congressional office building shortly before 8 am.

Police are investigating the barrier crash but said there’s currently no indication the crash was terror-related or deliberate.