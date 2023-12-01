✕ Close George Santos holds presser on looming expulsion vote: ‘This is bullying’

Scandal-plagued New York Republican Rep George Santos appeared outside the Capitol bright and early for a press conference as the vote to expel him nears.

He yet again refused to resign from his post, telling the assembled press on Thursday morning, “If I leave, they win” and decrying what he claimed was “bullying”.

“I will be filing a slew of complaints today and tomorrow,” he said, according to Punchbowl, adding that he would move to file a motion to expel New York Democratic Rep Jamaal Bowman after he pleaded guilty to pulling the fire alarm during the House vote in September. The Ethics Committee chose not to try to expel Mr Bowman.

Asked about Speaker Mike Johnson by The Messenger, he said, “The man’s a gentleman. He’s an exemplary member of this body”.

The 35-year-old appeared to have accepted that he would be expelled on Friday. “If this is it, this is it,” he said.

All this comes after a 56-page report from the House Ethics Committee released earlier this month outlined “substantial evidence” that Mr Santos violated federal law.