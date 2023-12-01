George Santos describes looming expulsion vote as ‘bullying’

George Santos described a looming expulsion vote as “bullying” as he held a press conference on Thursday, 30 November.

The Republican faces a vote to expel him from the House of Representatives after the House Ethics Committee argued that Mr Santos “knowingly” used his campaign committee to file false and incomplete reports to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

It also alleges that he used campaign donations for personal expenses, violated the Ethics in Government Act, and committed fraud using a company he co-owned.

In May, Mr Santos was indicted in a Long Island court on 13 charges followed by another 10 charges in a superseding indictment filed in October.