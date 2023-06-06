RFK Jr – live: Musk reveals Twitter revenue down by half as he hosts anti-vax 2024 White House hopeful
Robert F Kennedy Jr has long-held, and promoted, anti-vaccine beliefs
Robert F Kennedy Jr launches 2024 campaign
Democrat presidential candidate and notable anti-vaccine advocate Robert F Kennedy Jr is set to join Elon Musk and David Sacks on Twitter Spaces on Monday (5 June) at 2pm for a conversation.
“Set a reminder for my upcoming Spaces with Elon Musk and moderator David Sacks!” Mr Kennedy tweeted a day ahead of the event.
Mr Kennedy will also be joined by Tulsi Gabbard, Balaji Srinivasan, Omeed Malik, Michael Shellenberger and Kelly Slater who will likely ask questions and keep the conversation flowing.
The Twitter Spaces comes just weeks after Mr Musk and Mr Sacks hosted and moderated a similar audio listening event with presidential candidate Ron DeSantis where he launched his campaign.
Notably, the Spaces was filled with technological glitches which Mr Sacks attributed to a high volume of listeners.
Following the event, Mr Musk welcomed all candidates onto Twitter and said he would be open to hosting other candidates on Twitter Spaces.
But some were unhappy with Mr Musk’s decision to host Mr Kennedy as he has been previously banned from social platforms for spreading misinformation.
Jack Dorsey endorses Robert F Kennedy Jr for president
Jack Dorsey has officially endorsed anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr for president.
Maroosha Muzaffar reports:
Jack Dorsey endorses Robert F Kennedy Jr for president
The anti-vaxxer announced his bid for president in April and hit the campaign trail for the first time last week
ICYMI: Elon Musk hosts Twitter Spaces with Robert F Kennedy Jr
Elon Musk hosted a Twitter Spaces event with 2024 presidential candidate, and outspoken anti-vaccine advocate, Robert F Kennedy Jr- just weeks after Ron DeSantis launched his campaign using the feature.
Mr Kennedy is set to speak with Mr Musk and David Sacks on 5 June at 2pm EST in an event poised to be similar to Mr DeSantis’.
Ariana Baio reports:
Elon Musk hosting event with anti-vax 2024 candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr on Twitter
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launched his campaign via Twitter Space in May
Instagram reinstates Robert F Kennedy Jr
Instagram reinstated the personal account of Robert F Kennedy Jr on Sunday 4 June, just one day ahead of his planned Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk.
Mr Kennedy’s personal account was banned in 2021 after he continuously posted misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines on his Instagram account.
But due to his recent bid for president, Mr Kennedy’s account has been reinstated.
“As he is now an active candidate for president of the United States, we have restored access to Robert F Kennedy, Jr’s, Instagram account,” a spokesperson for Instagram and Facebook parent company Meta said in a statement to The Washington Post.
Check out The Independent’s previous reporting on this:
Infamous anti-vaxxer Robert Kennedy Jr removed from Instagram in Facebook crackdown
However, Robert F Kenndy Jr's Facebook page with more than 300,000 followers remains active
Jack Dorsey endorses Robert F Kennedy Jr for president
Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, has seemingly endorsed Robert F Kennedy Jr for president in a tweet.
Mr Dorsey shared a YouTube link to a Fox News interview of John F Kennedy’s 69-year-old nephew on Sunday, titled “Robert F Kennedy Jr argues he can beat Trump and DeSantis in 2024”.
Mr Dorsey quote tweeted the link. “He can and will,” Mr Dorsey wrote.
Robert F Kennedy Jr snubbed by his own family at 2024 presidential campaign launch
Anti-vaccine activist and conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr has officially declared himself to be a candidate in next year’s Democratic presidential primary, ending a four-decade stretch of presidential elections without a member of his famous family on the ballot.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Robert F Kennedy Jr snubbed by his own family at 2024 presidential campaign launch
Noted conspiracy theorist has little chance of winning the Democratic presidential nomination
Cheryl Hines says her husband's campaign is ‘at times, exciting’
Cheryl Hines, the wife of Robert F Kennedy Jr, joined his Twitter Space on Monday (5 June) to express her hesitant support for her husband.
Ms Hines, 57, was unexpectedly asked to contribute to the conversation by David Sacks and asked to comment on her husband’s campaign.
“It’s been really interesting and at times exciting,” Ms Hines said laughing. “I know there will be challenges that I hope I’m — I know I’ll be strong enough– to face.”
“We’ll get through them,” Ms Hines said.
She described her husband as being “in his element” and said she feels confident he is meant to do this.
RFK Jr: “I don’t ever need to talk about vaccines again”
Musk’s strategy is becoming clearer: Flood the zone with BS
Musk knows we can’t look away from his side show. So he’s using it to throw as much misinformation as possible out there, writes Eric Garcia.
Musk’s strategy is becoming clearer: Flood the zone with BS
Musk knows we can’t look away from his side show. So he’s using it to throw as much misinformation as possible out there
RFK Jr Twitter Spaces ends after two hours
After two hours of talking about his political positions and views, Robert F Kennedy Jr’s Twitter Space with Elon Musk ended around 4.30pm EST on Monday, 5 June.
Throughout his long chat with Mr Musk, David Sacks and others, Mr Kennedy went on several tangents some where he praised Mr Musk others where he shared conspiracy theories about Covid-19 and the pharmaceutical industry.
At one point, Mr Kennedy’s wife, Cheryl Hines, jumped into the conversation to express hesitant support for her husband’s campaign run.
Elon Musk promotes transphobic content as hate speech surges on his far-right platform
Twitter’s CEO pledges to lobby against gender-affirming care and wants to imprison doctors, as LGBT+ advocates and watchdog groups warn the platform is opening a door for abuse, Alex Woodward reports.
Elon Musk promotes anti-trans content as hate speech surges on his far-right platform
Twitter’s CEO pledges to lobby against gender-affirming care and wants to imprison doctors, as LGBT+ advocates and watchdog groups warn the platform is opening a door for abuse, Alex Woodward reports
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies