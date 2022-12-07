Roger Stone thanks Elon Musk and Jesus for reinstating him on Twitter after 2017 ban
Right-wing political operative was banned for threatening news anchors
Roger Stone, the infamous Republican political consultant and Trump ally, appears to have had his Twitter account reinstated, after the social network banned him in 2017 for threatening CNN news anchors.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr Stone thanked Elon Musk.
“I am gratified for the reinstatement of my account on Twitter and am grateful to Elon Musk for his commitment to fairness and free speech,” the self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” wrote. “God bless America and thank you, Jesus.”
Mr Stone was booted from Twitter after an explative-filled tirade calling for CNN anchor Jake Tapper to be “very severly punished.”
This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies