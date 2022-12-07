Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Roger Stone, the infamous Republican political consultant and Trump ally, appears to have had his Twitter account reinstated, after the social network banned him in 2017 for threatening CNN news anchors.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr Stone thanked Elon Musk.

“I am gratified for the reinstatement of my account on Twitter and am grateful to Elon Musk for his commitment to fairness and free speech,” the self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” wrote. “God bless America and thank you, Jesus.”

Mr Stone was booted from Twitter after an explative-filled tirade calling for CNN anchor Jake Tapper to be “very severly punished.”

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.