Ron DeSantis car accident - latest: Video shows aftermath of crash on way to Tennessee campaign fundraiser
Ron DeSantis was in a car crash while on his way to a fundraiser in Tennessee.
The Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate was uninjured in the Tuesday morning incident.
“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” spokesperson Bryan Griffin said in a statement.
Mr DeSantis was set to attend fundraisers in Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Nashville on Tuesday as his campaign is reported to be floundering both in terms of funding and poll numbers.
The crash took place on I-75 South close to the 2.8-mile marker, south of the 153 exit, according to News Channel 9.
Chattanooga Police told News Channel 9 that it was a minor crash and as traffic slowed down, four cars in the motorcade transporting Mr DeSantis collided with each other. Law enforcement said one of the staffers suffered a minor injury. Mr DeSantis and his staff continued their journey to the fundraisers.
