Ron DeSantis: CCTV shows emergency services attending car crash scene

CCTV footage shows emergency services attending the scene of a car crash involving Ron DeSantis in Tennessee on Tuesday, 25 July.

The Republican presidential nominee was involved in a collision while travelling to an event in Chattanooga but was uninjured, his spokesperson Bryan Griffin said.

“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” Mr Griffin added.

Mr DeSantis, 44, had been scheduled to hold events in the state on Tuesday.