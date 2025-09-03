Twist revealed as Rudy Giuliani breaks silence on car wreck over domestic violence ‘victim’ he says flagged him down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rudy Giuliani revealed a shocking twist about the woman involved in the “domestic violence incident” that occurred just before the car collision that left the former mayor injured, marking his first comments since the crash.

Fresh from being discharged from the hospital, the former New York City mayor, sporting a brace, appeared on his “America’s Mayor Live” show Tuesday to explain the unusual events that led up to the car crash that left him with fractured thoracic vertebrae after a 19-year-old rammed into his car on a New Hampshire interstate on August 30.

Giuliani and Ted Goodman, his spokesperson who was driving the car, were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road who claimed to have been involved in a domestic violence incident, New Hampshire State police said.

Although they pulled the car over initially believing she was the victim, police later suggested to the pair that she was the assailant, they said on Tuesday’s show.

State police told The Independent they had no additional information to provide on the matter, beyond the news releases that have already been published.

open image in gallery Rudy Giuliani and his spokesperson Ted Goodman, who was driving the night of the crash, recalled that a state trooper suggested the woman who had flagged them down wasn't the domestic violence victim, but the assailant ( America's Mayor Live )

Just before 9 p.m. in Manchester, Goodman pulled over after spotting a “distressed” woman waving for help on the side of the interstate, he said. She then came to the passenger side, where Giuliani was sitting, saying: “I need to get out of here.”

“I looked at her very very carefully and your professional instincts kick in. So you watch every single thing about her. She did not seem to be panicked. She did not seem to be overwhelmed in her mannerisms, but her words were,” Giuliani said, noting he saw no visible injuries on her.

He recalled her saying she had been “attacked” and asking to come into their car. Giuliani invited her in, but she never entered. The men then called 911.

After the police dealt with the situation for a few minutes, an ambulance arrived. They watched a figure enter the ambulance, but because it was dark out, they couldn’t make the person out clearly, they said.

The trooper then approached Giuliani and Goodman, asking if they thought the victim looked badly injured. “She didn’t look like an ambulance case,” Giuliani said.

"No, no, not her. Him,” the trooper told them, suggesting the woman may have been the attacker, according to the former mayor.

The trooper didn’t make one quick comment, Goodman said, but “multiple comments” saying “this guy was beat up.”

open image in gallery Rudy Giuliani was discharged from the hospital earlier this week after suffering fractured vertebrae and other injuries ( Reuters )

The reality was a “total 180 from what we thought,” the spokesperson added.

They weren’t sure what happened to the woman.

The police didn’t provide any information related to the woman when asked by The Independent.

Following the domestic violence incident, Giuliani and Goodman got back on the highway. Then, at around 10 p.m., a Honda HR-V, driven by 19-year-old Lauren Kemp struck the back of the Ford Bronco, carrying Goodman and Giuliani. The collision occurred almost directly across from the incident they had just reported, police said.

Investigators believe Kemp had no connection to the domestic violence incident, police said Monday. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

All three involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Giuliani was discharged on Monday afternoon.

“The whiplash of my body was brutal,” the 81-year-old former U.S. associate attorney general said, calling the pain "excruciating."

With a large brace strapped across his torso, Giuliani quipped: “I like this outfit. This may become permanent, Ted.” He joked that he resembled a gladiator.

In the wake of the collision, President Donald Trump announced he planned to award Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Giuliani served as Trump’s personal attorney during his first term, but has since been disbarred in Washington, D.C. and New York after peddling lies about the 2020 election.